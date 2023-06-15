Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched, Promises Class-Leading Performance

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is the latest launch from Hero MotoCorp in the Indian market. The updated model of this motorcycle comes with 4 valves thus promising class-leading performance.

The 163cc single-cylinder engine of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is BS6 phase 2 and OBD2 compliant. It makes 16.9 PS of max power @ 8500 RPM and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xtreme 160R 4V can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 4.41 seconds.

With its tech-enabled features, the Xtreme 160R 4V rates high on convenience factors and guarantees a comfortable ride even during extended distances. The all-LED package gives the Xtreme 160R 4V its unmistakable sporty-aggressive look. This LED applies to position lamp, Low Beam, High Beam, Tail lamp, Signature Tail Lamp and winkers.

The new Xtreme 160R will be available in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro variant with Upside Down forks at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at attractive price points of INR 127,300/- (Standard), INR 132,800/- (Connected 2.0) and INR 136,500 (Pro) respectively.