Hero Xoom 110cc Scooter Launched in India

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new two-wheeler in the Indian market. The new Hero Xoom is a 110cc scooter that comes with multiple interesting features that should be able to make the vehicle stand out amongst its competitors.

The Hero Xoom has industry-first cornering lights which illuminate the dark corner areas with an unrivalled bright, clear light when the rider is taking a turn or heading into curves. The rider benefits from the illumination of the corners on the road, thereby ensuring safer riding at night.

Other eye-catching features of the Hero Xoom include bigger and wider tyres, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, side stand cut off, and idle start stop system.

The Hero Xoom is powered by a 110cc engine that makes 8.05 BHP @ 7250 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5750 RPM. The scooter is available in 5 colours.

There are 3 variants of the Hero Xoom - Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc. The entry level model costs Rs 68,599 whereas the mid variant retails at Rs 71,799 and the top-end model has been priced at Rs 76,699 (ex-showroom).