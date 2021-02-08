Hero Splendor+ & Hero HF Deluxe Commuters Undergo Unusual Road Test

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. From 100cc commuter bikes to 2500cc superbikes, everything is available here. However, a major stake in the market share is occupied by smaller capacity commuter motorcycles and Hero MotoCorp is amongst the leading manufacturers of the same.

Commuter bikes are light on the pocket; less expensive to buy and easy to maintain. They also offer great fuel economy. Going the distance with minimum fuel consumption is their forte. Two such incredible commuter motorcycles available in the market today are the Hero Splendor+ and Hero HF Deluxe. You might have come across several videos conducting fuel efficiency tests of these models. However, what if they are brought together for a speed test?

YouTuber KSC Vlogs has created a video in which a Hero Splendor+ and Hero HF Deluxe undergo a long drag race. The footage also shows us the top speed that each motorcycle (with the same specs) could achieve.

Engine Specs Hero Splendor+ / Hero HF Deluxe Type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC Displacement 97.2cc Max Power 8.02bhp at 8000rpm Max Torque 8.05Nm at 6000rpm Fuel Injection Yes Gears 4

In the first attempt, the HF Deluxe takes the lead by having a good start. The rider’s relatively less weight also worked in his favour. A few seconds later, the Splendor+ rider catches up by slipstreaming. However, it can be clearly seen that both motorcycles are running neck-to-neck. That’s when the riders decide to call off the first attempt.

For the second attempt, the two chaps switch their motorcycles. Again, the rider with the less weight (now on the Splendor+) takes the lead and the one on the HF Deluxe closes the gap after a few seconds. The result, however, remains the same - both motorcycles are equally fast. It’s the riders’ weight and skills that are making the marginal difference.

As for the top speed, we spotted the Hero Splendor+ achieving just short of the 100km/h mark on the speedometer whereas the Hero HF Deluxe was successful in crossing the mark by a margin.

Dimensions Hero Splendor+ Hero HF Deluxe Length 2000mm 1965mm Width 720mm 720mm Height 1052mm 1045mm Seat Height 785mm 805mm Wheelbase 1236mm 1235mm Ground Clearance 165mm 165mm Fuel Tank Capacity 9.8L 9.6L Kerb Weight 110kg (Kick), 112kg (Self) 109kg (Kick), 112kg (Self)

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.