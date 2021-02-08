Hero Splendor+ & Hero HF Deluxe Commuters Undergo Unusual Road Test

08/02/2021 - 15:03 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. From 100cc commuter bikes to 2500cc superbikes, everything is available here. However, a major stake in the market share is occupied by smaller capacity commuter motorcycles and Hero MotoCorp is amongst the leading manufacturers of the same.

Commuter bikes are light on the pocket; less expensive to buy and easy to maintain. They also offer great fuel economy. Going the distance with minimum fuel consumption is their forte. Two such incredible commuter motorcycles available in the market today are the Hero Splendor+ and Hero HF Deluxe. You might have come across several videos conducting fuel efficiency tests of these models. However, what if they are brought together for a speed test?

YouTuber KSC Vlogs has created a video in which a Hero Splendor+ and Hero HF Deluxe undergo a long drag race. The footage also shows us the top speed that each motorcycle (with the same specs) could achieve.

Bs Vi Hero Splendor Side Profile

Engine SpecsHero Splendor+ / Hero HF Deluxe
TypeAir-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC
Displacement97.2cc
Max Power8.02bhp at 8000rpm
Max Torque8.05Nm at 6000rpm
Fuel InjectionYes
Gears4

In the first attempt, the HF Deluxe takes the lead by having a good start. The rider’s relatively less weight also worked in his favour. A few seconds later, the Splendor+ rider catches up by slipstreaming. However, it can be clearly seen that both motorcycles are running neck-to-neck. That’s when the riders decide to call off the first attempt.

For the second attempt, the two chaps switch their motorcycles. Again, the rider with the less weight (now on the Splendor+) takes the lead and the one on the HF Deluxe closes the gap after a few seconds. The result, however, remains the same - both motorcycles are equally fast. It’s the riders’ weight and skills that are making the marginal difference.

Bs6 Hero Hf Deluxe Rhs

As for the top speed, we spotted the Hero Splendor+ achieving just short of the 100km/h mark on the speedometer whereas the Hero HF Deluxe was successful in crossing the mark by a margin.

DimensionsHero Splendor+Hero HF Deluxe
Length2000mm1965mm
Width720mm720mm
Height1052mm1045mm
Seat Height785mm805mm
Wheelbase1236mm1235mm
Ground Clearance165mm165mm
Fuel Tank Capacity9.8L9.6L
Kerb Weight110kg (Kick), 112kg (Self)109kg (Kick), 112kg (Self)

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

Hero Splendor+ & Hero HF Deluxe - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest