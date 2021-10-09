Hero MotoCorp Launches Unique Welfare Package in Haryana

After launching a slew of relief initiatives for 110 Covid-19-affected families in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, Hero MotoCorp has now announced a unique welfare package for 25 Covid-19-affected families in association with ‘Raman Kant Munjal Foundation (RKMF)’ in Rewari, Haryana.

The initiative – a part of Hero MotoCorp’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform ‘Hero We Care’ - aims to support women from the affected families by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children.

The project was launched by Shri Yashendra Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari in the presence of Mr. Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Mr. Ravi Pahuja–Chief Operating Officer, Raman Kant Munjal Foundation.

Under this partnership, Hero MotoCorp and RKMF will support children who have lost one or both of their parents or guardians and women who have lost their spouses due to Covid-19, in the Rewari district in Haryana.