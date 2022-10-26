Hero MotoCorp To Make Its Debut In The Philippines

Hero MotoCorp is geared up to make its debut in the Philippines. The two-wheeler giant is partnering with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading and most experienced automotive groups, to commence operations in the Southeast Asian country.

As part of the partnership, TMC will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines. The Company will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 sq. mtrs in its existing state-of-the-art principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and start its operations in the second half of the fiscal year 2024.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said:

In keeping with our R4 (Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise and Revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy. The trust and technology prowess of Hero MotoCorp combined with TMC's automotive expertise and network in Philippines will definitely create an impact and strengthen our footprint in this key market.

Hero MotoCorp’s global footprint spans 43 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South & Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.