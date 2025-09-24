Hero MotoCorp Launches All-New Destini 110 in India

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the all-new Destini 110, a stylish, family-oriented scooter designed to blend practicality with retro appeal. Positioned as “Hero Ka Scooter – Scooter Ka Hero”, the new model aims to redefine the 110cc commuter scooter space in India.

Design & Features

The Destini 110 carries a bold neo-retro design highlighted by chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED tail lamps. Built for wide appeal, it targets families, professionals, and college riders alike. The scooter also offers segment-first convenience features such as a boot lamp, front glove box, and an analog-digital speedometer.

Comfort & Durability

Hero has equipped the Destini 110 with the longest seat in its class at 785 mm, complete with an integrated backrest for added pillion comfort. Spacious legroom, a robust metal body, and 12-inch wheels enhance both durability and ride stability.

Engine & Efficiency

Power comes from a refined 110cc engine paired with Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start) technology and a one-way clutch. The setup delivers a segment-best mileage of 56.2 kmpl while ensuring smooth and efficient performance for daily commutes and leisure rides.

Pricing & Availability

The Destini 110 will be available in two trims: VX Cast Drum at ₹72,000 and ZX Cast Disc at ₹79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hero MotoCorp will roll out sales in phases across its dealership network. Customers can choose from five colour options, including Eternal White, Nexus Blue, Aqua Grey, Matt Steel Grey, and Groovy Red.