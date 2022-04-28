Hero MotoCorp Hands Over Custom Destini 125 to Indian Army Veterans

Saluting the exemplary grit and determination of Indian Army veterans, Hero MotoCorp has handed over Hero Destini 125 scooters to the soldiers who were disabled while in service.

These retro-fitted scooters were handed over to the soldiers in the presence of Brigadier Sanatan Singh (VSM), Brigadier Vikas Bhardwaj of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp.

These retro-fitted Hero Destini 125 scooters are supported by two auxiliary wheels in the rear - which have been customised - to provide a safe and convenient riding experience. The company has already handed over these scooters to the soldiers of the Indian Army across Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Kerala.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head - CSR and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in this noble cause. As part of the initiative under our CSR platform “Hero WeCare”, we are glad to be able to extend mobility support to these Heroes. We have already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to the soldiers in various states across the country.”

Under its flagship CSR platform Hero We Care, Hero MotoCorp has been significantly contributing toward building a Greener, Safer and Equitable World. The company has been at the forefront of environmental conservation, promoting and inculcating road safety practices, and empowerment of young girls and women, specially-abled individuals and the underprivileged sections of society.

