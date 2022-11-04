Hero MotoCorp Hands Over 50 Bikes & 10 Scooters to Gurugram Police

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has handed over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram Police to enhance the mobility of police personnel responsible for ensuring the safety of women and controlling other crimes across the region.

As part of the company’s umbrella platform for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) - ‘Hero WeCare’ – the initiative fulfils its larger mandate of enabling safe and secure environments for women across the country.

Receiving the motorcycles and scooters at the Police Commissionerate here today, Mrs Kala Ramachandran (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, said “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support as it will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers on the ground. The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way towards enhancing people’s overall security, particularly women’s safety. This will also include making emergency services available during road-related situations.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp, said “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is committed to improving the overall well-being of the society, including women’s safety. We have been engaged in creating and spreading awareness on these key subjects through a series of initiatives at the national and regional levels. This support to Gurugram Police is a step forward in creating a safe environment and cementing a sense of security amongst all citizens, especially women. I am confident that the motorcycles and scooters will help in increasing the patrolling reach and speed of the team and ensure a quicker response time in case of emergencies.”