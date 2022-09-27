Hero MotoCorp Announces Multiple Offers & Benefits For Festive Season

27/09/2022 - 09:38 | ,  ,  ,   | IAB Team

To mark the beginning of this year’s auspicious festive season, Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero GIFT- the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. A celebration spanning across the festive season, the initiative includes exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, a slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.

Hero Xpulse 200 4v Rally Edition Left Side

The festive campaign will feature exciting model refreshes of Hero MotoCorp's iconic products, including Hero Splendor+ in Silver Nexus Blue color and Hero Glamour in stunning Canvas Red. In addition, the customers will also get to take home HF Deluxe in festive Gold stripes and Pleasure+ XTEC in Pole Star Blue. The festive portfolio will also include the eye-catching Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition for tech-savvy customers.

As a part of this promotion, the company is also offering insurance benefits, easy financing schemes such as buy now-pay later, low down payment, cash EMI, 5-year standard warranty, and cash benefits on various products. Customers can also apply for an Aadhaar-based loan application Suvidha Scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.

Hero Glamour Xtec Front Right Studio

Hero scooters will come with the Super-6 Dhamaka package offering benefits up to Rs. 13,500. These benefits include a year-long insurance benefit, 2-year free maintenance, Rs. 3000 exchange bonus, Rs. 4000 GoodLife Gift vouchers, 5-year warranty and 6 months EMI offers with 0% interest.

The Grand Indian Festival of Trust adds even more value by offering an INR 5000 exchange bonus on Hero Premium Range. Customers can also get a chance to participate in a workshop with India’s face of motorsports, CS Santosh. Adding to the celebratory mood, Hero MotoCorp is also bringing on-board the Indian superstar Ram Charan as the official brand ambassador for the stylish 125cc Glamour XTEC.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest