Hero MotoCorp Announces Multiple Offers & Benefits For Festive Season

To mark the beginning of this year’s auspicious festive season, Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero GIFT- the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. A celebration spanning across the festive season, the initiative includes exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, a slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.

The festive campaign will feature exciting model refreshes of Hero MotoCorp's iconic products, including Hero Splendor+ in Silver Nexus Blue color and Hero Glamour in stunning Canvas Red. In addition, the customers will also get to take home HF Deluxe in festive Gold stripes and Pleasure+ XTEC in Pole Star Blue. The festive portfolio will also include the eye-catching Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition for tech-savvy customers.

As a part of this promotion, the company is also offering insurance benefits, easy financing schemes such as buy now-pay later, low down payment, cash EMI, 5-year standard warranty, and cash benefits on various products. Customers can also apply for an Aadhaar-based loan application Suvidha Scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.

Hero scooters will come with the Super-6 Dhamaka package offering benefits up to Rs. 13,500. These benefits include a year-long insurance benefit, 2-year free maintenance, Rs. 3000 exchange bonus, Rs. 4000 GoodLife Gift vouchers, 5-year warranty and 6 months EMI offers with 0% interest.

The Grand Indian Festival of Trust adds even more value by offering an INR 5000 exchange bonus on Hero Premium Range. Customers can also get a chance to participate in a workshop with India’s face of motorsports, CS Santosh. Adding to the celebratory mood, Hero MotoCorp is also bringing on-board the Indian superstar Ram Charan as the official brand ambassador for the stylish 125cc Glamour XTEC.