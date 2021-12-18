Hero MotoCorp Announces Interesting Finance Schemes

In keeping with its commitment to a customer-centric approach, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival.

Adding more cheer to the year-end festivities, the Retail Finance Carnival brings a range of new and exciting retail finance schemes through Hero MotoCorp’s finance partners. Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments.

The Retail Finance Carnival will go on till December 31, 2021. The Carnival allows customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increases their purchasing power with attractive and first-in-segment offers such as Zero Down Payment, Zero Rate of Interest and Zero Processing Fee.

In addition to the main offers, the Carnival also provides innovative financial products to customers, such as Kishan Kisht, No Hypothecation and Suvidha (no bank cheque).

Hero MotoCorp has also launched an anAadhaarbased loan application scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.