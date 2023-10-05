Hero Karizma XMR: Over 13,500 Units Booked Since Launch

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has received 13,688 bookings for the Hero Karizma XMR since the launch of the motorcycle. Dispatches of Karizma XMR to Hero MotoCorp dealerships have already started and customer deliveries will begin in the festive period this month.

Hero Karizma XMR was launched at an introductory price of INR 1,72,900/- and the bookings for the initial set of customers commenced on August 29th, 2023 and were closed on September 30th, 2023. The new Karizma XMR will now be available at Rs. 1,79,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi) and the company will announce the new booking window soon.

The new Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque. The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS. It is is packed with the segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp and Turn-By-Turn navigation guaranteeing an unparalleled motorcycling experience.

Thanks to the enriched ergonomics, sporty agility, comfort and dynamic performance, the new Karizma XMR embodies a fresh new take in the 210cc category. It offers a versatile mix of sporty character and touring abilities, thus providing a unique riding experience.