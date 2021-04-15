New Hero HF 100 Launched - Most Affordable Hero Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp has silently launched the new HF 100 commuter in the Indian market. The world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers is asking INR 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new motorcycle. At this price, the Hero HF 100 has become the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s entire product range.

The new Hero HF 100 is another variant of the highly popular Hero HF Deluxe. To keep the price as low as possible, the commuter gets only a handful of necessary features. For example, it is available in only a single colour, black with red, unlike other HF Deluxe variants which have multiple options in their colour palette.

Similarly, most of the parts of the new HF 100 have been finished in black. For instance, the alloy wheels, chain cover, crash guard, and even the exhaust are all blacked out. Hero MotoCorp has also cut costs in certain other areas. For example, the pillion grab rail of the new HF 100 appears to be thinner when compared to that of the HF Deluxe.

Powering the new Hero HF 100 is a familiar 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 8.36PS of max power at 8000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. The advanced programmable fuel injection system ensures an optimal combination of fuel economy and performance. For the transmission, there is a 4-speed gearbox.

In terms of equipment, the new HF 100 has 130mm drum brakes at both ends and uses a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Being a basic model, there’s no electric start; only kick start is available. The motorcycle is 1965mm long, 720mm wide, and 1045mm tall. It has a seat height of 805mm and weighs 110kg with a fuel tank capacity of 9.1L.

