Bajaj CT 110X Launched - New Durable, Rugged, Stylish Commuter

Earlier this week, we did a story about the Bajaj CT 110X. The new durable, rugged, and stylish commuter from the home-grown two-wheeler giant was detailed in a walkaround video. We mentioned in the post that we are expecting Bajaj Auto to launch the new CT 110X in the Indian market very soon. Well, today is the day.

The Bajaj CT 110X has been launched in India. The Pune-based motorcycle manufacturer is asking INR 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new commuter. Speaking at the launch, Sarang Kanade - President, Motorcycles - Bajaj Auto, said:

With the launch of the CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle that not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering - the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment.

Bajaj CT 110X Features

It seems that the new CT 110X has been designed to take on some off-road beating. Not proper, hardcore off-roading but, perhaps, the kind which we encounter on our roads, especially in the rural areas. The motorcycle comes equipped with a headlight grille and the added pair of fork gaiters enhance the overall front look. We also like the high-rise front fender. The blacked-out visor accommodates an LED DRL whereas the bash plate and crash guard appear to be quite sturdy.

The new Bajaj CT 110X has a long and comfortable seat at the end of which is a rack for carrying luggage weighing up to 7kg. For aesthetics, we have attractive graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. The commuter runs of alloy wheels with somewhat dual-purpose tyres. As for the colours, there are four choices - blue with black, red with black, green with golden, and green with red.

Bajaj CT 110X Specs

In terms of engine, we have the same 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection that we have seen in previous CT models. It is capable of delivering 8.48bhp of max power at 7500rpm and 9.81Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 4-speed gearbox.

