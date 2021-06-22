Hero Glamour XTEC Leaked Online, Top Changes Detailed

India’s largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp had registered the XTEC nameplate in December 2020. It was rumoured that the nameplate would be used for the company’s first electric motorcycle, but recent reports reveal that the XTEC moniker will be used as a suffix to a new range of Glamour. The Hero Glamour XTEC will come with new features and a few upgrades.

The new Hero Glamour XTEC will be the top-variant in the Glamour line-up. It will come with three new matte colour options - Techno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red. The Techno Black option will come with a white stripe across the panels and wheel rims while the Grey Blue and Grey Red colour options will be offered with blue and red strips respectively. The new stripes will run across the Glamour XTEC’s grey panels along with blue and red colour shades on rims.

In terms of features, the Hero Glamour XTEC will come with a new LED headlight and a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The console displays the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip meters, gear indicator, fuel gauge, and others. The motorcycle will get the manufacturer’s i3S technology with Start/Stop feature. The Glamour XTEC is also expected to come with Auto Sail technology, Hero’s term for Crawl Assist.

It has been reported that the Hero Glamour XTEC will come with the same powertrain that is used in the current Glamour models. The engine is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected unit that makes around 11 PS and 10.6 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

