Hero Glamour Launched in India in a New Refreshed Avatar

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Glamour in India. The refreshed avatar of the motorcycle is the latest addition in the company’s exciting range of technologically-advanced and attractively designed products in the 125cc segment.

The new Hero Glamour impresses with its timeless yet perfectly measured balance of aesthetics, high-practicality and efficiency. It rides on the stylish design which made it a household brand transcending age groups and generations.

A perfect embodiment of technology and style, new Glamour comes with Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). The new Fully Digital console, real time mileage indicator, and mobile charging port add to the tech profile of the motorcycle.

With robust design features, the new Glamour looks even more powerful and expressive. The new chequered stripes live up to classic styling aspirations. Superior ergonomics ensure a high level of comfort, accessibility and long-distance commute.

Launched in two variants, Drum and Disc, the new Glamour is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at Rs. 82,348/- (Drum Variant) & Rs. 86,348/- (Disc Variant) at ex-showroom prices.