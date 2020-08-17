On the momentous occasion of India’s 74th Independence day, Hero Electric, a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry in the country, announced its “Celebrate Your Freedom” offer. Under this campaign, customers can gain benefits worth up to INR 6,000.

The "Celebrate Your Freedom" campaign comes with a reward scheme. For example, a customer who purchases any Hero Electric hi-speed lithium-ion bike would get INR 3,000 discount. He/she can also earn an additional INR 2,000 off if he/she gets referred from an existing Hero Electric customer, who in turn gets an INR 1,000 Amazon voucher.

Following are the benefits under Hero Electric “Celebrate Your Freedom” offer:

Flat cash discount of INR 3,000 on entire hi-speed lithium-ion range

Referral discount of INR 2,000 for first-time customers

Amazon benefits of INR 1,000 for existing customers who act as a referee

It is to be noted that the Hero Electric “Celebrate Your Freedom” offer is valid until the end of this month, i.e., 31 August 2020.

During the last 4 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero Electric has recorded high sales from its online channels. The company thanks thousands of its customers who reposed faith in the brand and bought e-bikes without even visiting a Hero Electric dealership. The EV-maker said that it strongly believes that the current "Celebrate Your Freedom" scheme will be another milestone in convincing the discerning customers to shift to electric mobility and reap its benefits for years to come.

In other news, according to the latest EV monthly updates released by "JMK Research and Analytics", Hero Electric continues to be a clear winner in the 1st four months of the FY20-21 with a market share of 36% in the High-Speed segment.