Bugatti Chiron Needs To Watch Out For This - Hennessey Venom F5 Is Here!

It was in 1987 when a set of four-wheels went past the 200mph mark for the first time and it was the Ferrari F40 to do so. It took us 33 years to go past the next 100mph mark with the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in 2020, making it the fastest car in the world. But the race to be the fastest production car in the world is not quite over with that. Bugatti may not be holding that record for very long as there's a new beast in town - The Hennessey Venom F5. The long-awaited Hennessey Venom F5 has just been unveiled and it joins the race to go past the 300mph mark and then some more. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Let's start with the engine. The Hennessey Venom F5 is powered by a true-blue American 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that has been dubbed the 'Fury'. The engine produces 1817hp of power and 1617Nm of peak torque. Let those numbers sink in for a moment. If it has, you'd now like to know the weight of the car, which is 1,360kg. Pretty light, isn't it? That gives the car a power-to-weight ratio of 1.34 hp per kg. For reference, the Bugatti Chiron has a power-to-weight ratio of 0.75 hp per kg. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed semi-automatic gearbox and all that power is sent just to the rear wheels.

0-100kph you ask? 2.6 second. Top speed? Well, it's targeted to go past 500kph (311mph). If the Venom F5 truly goes past that magical number, it will be a benchmark in the hypercar category, something the Koenigsegg Jesko might have to watch out for. That top-speed claim, we will find out only with time but there are more fascinating facts about the Venom F5. The carbon fiber monocoque chassis of the F5 weighs just 86kg. All the body panels of the car are just carbon fiber. And you obviously can't be using all that power all the time. You thus get five drive modes - Sport, Track, Drag, Wet, and the F5, which is where the Henessey unleashes its maximum power.

Speaking of design, the Hennessey Venom F5 has a very classic supercar design with a clean silhouette and not much fuss. There's no complicated aero trickery sticking out here and there, not even a obnoxious rear wing. In fact, its probably the most subtle rear wing you will ever see in a hypercar. All this just to keep the drag coefficient as low as possible so that maximum top-speed can be achieved. The F5 has a drag coefficient of just 0.39. If however you are not a fan of this clean design, you can spec yours' with the optional 'Track Pack' that adds a front splitter and a prominent rear wing.

The interiors of the F5 are as simplistic as the outside. The cabin is pretty driver focused with a race-inspired steering wheel. The center console gets a handful of buttons, but you cannot miss out on a touchscreen, can you? 9-inch is the screen size of the infotainment system and you also get a 7-inch driver's display. There's a generous amount of leather inside the cabin too, quite unlikely for such a hypercar. Everything about the F5 speaks of excess, and of course the price tag too. At 2.1 million USD (Rs 15.42 crore), the only thing about the F5 that's not an excess is the number of units that will be made - only 24. But we are more interested in that top-speed record. Are you?

