India Bike Week 2025 Moves to Panchgani: New Dates Announced

The 12th edition of India Bike Week (IBW) is shifting gears with a brand-new venue. This year, the country’s biggest motorcycling festival will be held at Dubash Airfield in Panchgani, Maharashtra, instead of its traditional home in Goa.

IBW 2025 will now take place on December 19 and 20, a week later than its original schedule. The change comes after the event had to be postponed due to local Zilla Parishad elections in Goa, which clashed with the previously planned dates of December 12 and 13.

For enthusiasts who have already booked their passes, the organisers have confirmed that all existing tickets remain valid for the new venue and dates. However, those unable to attend can request a full refund until December 3.