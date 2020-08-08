Harley-Davidson is one of the premium international motorcycle brands that has its presence in India. The American company entered our domestic market in 2009 and recently completed 10 successful years of operation in the country. The world-renowned firm also launched BS6-compliant models of its products to continue selling legendary motorcycles in our nation to fulfil the needs of its loyal customers. However, it seems that that will not be the case anymore because, as per the latest reports, Harley-Davidson is to shut down its manufacturing plant in India next month.

Under the guidance of the new CEO, Harley-Davidson is executing a set of actions, referred to as ‘The Rewire’, that will be further developed over the coming months, leading to a new strategic plan. This plan includes shifting the company’s entire focus on primary markets such as Europe, China and the US. As a result, Harley-Davidson does not want to expand and consolidate its operations in India.

Based on the latest reports, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson is being transferred to Singapore as part of global restructuring. In India, the company is also cutting down on critical operations such as ‘Sales’ and looking at minimum manpower strength in departments like Marketing & Service. The combined effect of ‘The Rewire’ is likely to lead Harley-Davidson slamming the doors of its factory in our country shut, depending on the administrative approvals.

Perhaps, this is why Harley-Davidson has slashed the price of the Street 750 by a whopping INR 65,000. The V-twin motorcycle used to have a starting price of INR 5.34 lakh* but now, it has been brought down to INR 4.69 lakh*. It could be possible that the company is expecting to sell off the existing stock of the Street 750 whose India-specific model is manufactured at the brand’s local factory.

With its production plant in India closed, Harley-Davidson would scale down its operations in the country to imported bikes only. What do you have to say about this? Drop a comment below.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com]

*Ex-showroom