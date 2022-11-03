Gogoro Launches Battery Swapping Pilot in India

Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, has announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership with Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-as-a-Service platform. Together, the companies are focused on accelerating the urban shift of logistics fleets and last-mile deliveries to electric using battery swapping.

Gogoro and Zypp plan to launch their B2B pilot in December 2022 and it will include Gogoro Network GoStations, Gogoro Smart Batteries and Gogoro Smart scooters. The pilot is focused on last-mile delivery fleets. The findings from this pilot project will pave way for the company to scale its operations in India.

With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is a leading ambassador for EV battery swapping, a technology that is viewed by industry experts and the government as a viable solution for promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India’s densely populated cities.