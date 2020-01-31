GMC teases 1,000 HP Hummer EV, to unveil it in May - Is India ready for it? [Video]

While India is all abuzz with Auto Expo 2020 news, in the western hemisphere, auto enthusiasts are going crazy about the Hummer’s comeback. The first teaser and specs of the next-gen Hummer are out.

The iconic Hummer will make a comeback as a GMC product. It will be a pure electric model, and we know that’s the last thing you’d expect from the off-road beast.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will feature a horizontal hood with a dip in the centre, a six-slot rectangular upper grille, rectangular flat headlamps and a vertical market light, rectangular lower grille with three horizontal slats and red GMC logo on the left and two hooks below the lower grille. The upper grille will carry HUMMER branding with each letter in an individual slot. It will be entirely illuminated, forming a harmonious light strip with the headlamp. Overall, the GMC Hummer EV has a very tough, upright front fascia. Also visible in the teaser are chunky ORVMs on the sides and three clearance lights on the roof.

Check out the front light animation of the GMC Hummer EV in the teaser video below (at 0:08):

With GMC boasting a mighty 1,000 horsepower and a colossal 11,500 lb.-ft. (15,591.91 Nm) of torque, there’s no doubt that the 2022 Hummer EV will boast multiple motors and a huge battery pack. What we know for sure, is that despite the expected heavyweight body and not-so-aerodynamic boxy shape, it’ll accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 3 seconds.

The GMC Hummer EV will debut on 20 May 2020. It will be built in Michigan at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. It will go on sale in Fall 2021.

Is India ready for the reborn Hummer? Should GM make a comeback to India with this go-anywhere icon? Let us know in the comments section below.