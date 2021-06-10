Genesis GV60 Spied, To Share Camera Mirror Screens With Ioniq 5

About a year ago, Hyundai's luxury arm, Genesis, teased its future lineup of products by showing off a range of mysterious new models. These models are now slowly coming to fruition and as is the inevitable way of the future, the company will be taking their first steps into the EV world with the debut of the Genesis GV60 EV. The GV60 will be launched as an entry-level luxury electric crossover from Genesis. It has already been spied testing on several occasions internationally and as per reports, it could be revealed in production form this June itself.

The Genesis GV60 would then arrive hot on the heels of two other EVs that debuted recently from the brand's own sister concerns - Hyundai and Kia. We are referring to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 - both of which are underpinned by Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Genesis GV60 is also expected to share the same platform, but it will be positioned as a much more opulent offering than its siblings. However, it will still be an entry-level model in Genesis' EV lineup.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar Bookings Open For INR 25,000, Specs Revealed

Ahead of the probable debut later this month, a new spy shot of the interior of the Genesis GV60 has surfaced on the internet, revealing an interesting detail. The GV60 can be seen specced with the same camera mirrors that we saw with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. In fact, the interior screens for the mirrors also appear identical to the one on the Ioniq 5. It, however, must be mentioned that the camera mirrors on the Ioniq 5 come as an optional extra. Given that the GV60 will be a much more premium offering, this feature could be offered as standard on the Genesis.

Technical details about the Genesis GV60 are very scarce, although a look at the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 could give us a fair idea of what to expect. The GV60 will likely have a driving range of about 480 km on the European WLTP cycle, although there could be a lower range version for the US. Genesis will likely offer the GV60 in a variety of configurations, including rear- and all-wheel drive setups and batteries of different sizes and power outputs. It could be fast too, as the EV6 can hit 0-100 kph in just 3.5 seconds.

All spied test mules of the Genesis GV60 so far were seen heavily wrapped in camouflage, keeping the design details hidden from curious eyes. It has, however, been designed as per the Genesis family look, with the face characterized by a split LED headlamp setup. The car has a beautiful low-slung hatch-like crossover shape, with a sporty profile and a sloped roofline. On the inside, the GV60 will likely come with two large screens dominating the dashboard, much like we saw with the interior of the EV6 and the Ioniq 5. The Genesis interior will, however, be much more luxuriously appointed with top-not materials and its own interior touches.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Genesis updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source]