Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Goes Live in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has officially entered the era of fully autonomous mobility, with Baidu’s Apollo Go and K2’s AutoGo launching a commercial driverless ride-hailing service in the emirate. The service is now live on Yas Island, with phased expansion planned for Reem, Al Maryah and Saadiyat Islands in the coming months.

Available via the AutoGo app, the service allows users to book rides in vehicles that operate without a human driver on board. Yas Island has been designated as an approved zone for fully driverless operations, marking a major milestone for smart mobility in the UAE. The partners are aiming to deploy hundreds of autonomous vehicles across Abu Dhabi by 2026.

Apollo Go brings significant global experience to the project, operating in 22 cities worldwide and having logged over 240 million autonomous kilometres. More than 140 million of those kilometres were completed in fully driverless mode, with over 17 million rides recorded by October 2025.

The launch reinforces Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced, sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions.

