Motional Targets Fully Driverless Robotaxi Launch in Las Vegas

Motional, the autonomous driving joint venture backed by Hyundai Motor Group, has confirmed plans to roll out a fully driverless Level 4 robotaxi service in Las Vegas by the end of 2026. The announcement follows supervised pilot operations conducted earlier using the Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxi platform.

As part of its next development phase, Motional is shifting to end-to-end AI motion planning. This approach merges perception, decision-making and vehicle control into a single learned system, moving away from traditional modular software. The goal is to deliver more natural, adaptable driving behaviour across complex real-world scenarios.

The Ioniq 5-based robotaxis are manufactured at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore and engineered to meet US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Independent safety assessments have also been carried out by TÜV SÜD. Motional’s validation strategy includes extensive simulation testing, closed-course evaluations and a gradual expansion onto public roads.

Hyundai Motor Group is also strengthening collaboration between its Advanced Vehicle Platform Division, Motional and software arm 42dot. This integration combines Motional’s Level 4 operational experience with 42dot’s software-defined vehicle roadmap. A partnership with a global ride-hailing platform is expected to support the commercial rollout, embedding the robotaxi service into established mobility ecosystems once it launches.