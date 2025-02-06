Ford Raptor Supercar? A Wild Off-Road Beast Could Be Coming

Ford might be gearing up to shake the supercar world with an off-road-focused Raptor-branded supercar. CEO Jim Farley confirmed that the company is actively debating a standalone high-performance off-roader, leveraging the growing success of the Raptor nameplate.

Speaking at the Ford Performance launch event, Farley hinted at a unique supercar experience inspired by off-road racing. With Ford’s Raptor T1+ securing a podium at Dakar, the brand is learning from extreme motorsport conditions to create something groundbreaking.

Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance’s global director, also emphasized the brand’s push to infuse racing DNA into road-going models. While details remain scarce, the idea of a high-horsepower, ultra-capable off-road supercar sounds like a dream for enthusiasts.

Could we see a Baja-ready, 1,000-hp Trophy Truck for the streets? If Ford delivers, the supercar scene may never be the same again. Stay tuned!