Ford Figo AT Teased, India Launch Date Revealed

Ford India is preparing to expand its product lineup in the country. The company has recently teased the Ford Figo AT on its social media channels and also announced the launch date of the automatic variant of the hatchback.

The new Ford Figo AT will be launched in India on Thursday, 22 July. Apart from that, no other information has been released by the company. However, it is being speculated that the new Figo is likely to be equipped with a 6-speed torque converter that also does duty in the current Ford EcoSport. Powering the Figo AT would be a 1.2L 3-cylinder engine that would produce 95 horsepower and 119 Nm of peak torque.

Currently, the Ford Figo is available in 3 variants - Ambiente, Titanium, and Titanium Blu - with prices starting at INR 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom). All models have manual transmission options. Ford India might add the speculated 6-speed torque converter in the higher-end variants of the hatchback. The company is also expected to introduce the AT in the Aspire and Freestyle versions in the future.

Except for the petrol engine, a diesel engine option is also available with the current Ford Figo. It’s a 1.5L mill that is capable of churning out 99 horsepower and a healthy 215 Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the upcoming Ford Figo AT should see nothing new. It would have the same exterior design featuring decent-size headlamps separated by a large front grille. Depending on the colour and variant, the new model might offer chrome and black treatments on the outside. The interior of the hatchback would also remain untouched with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, engine push to start/stop button, etc to be present.

