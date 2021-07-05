Ford EcoSport Facelift with Eye-Catching LED DRLs/Indicators Spied

The Ford EcoSport Facelift has been caught on camera yet again. The latest spy shots of the Tata Nexon rival’s updated model show us a pair of eye-catching LED DRLs that appear to be working as turn signals as well.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Spy Shots

We can see in the spy shots that the upcoming Ford EcoSport Facelift would be featuring a pair of attractive, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs which would be located near the circular fog lamps. LED DRLs have become a usual norm these days. Most car companies are offering this feature with many of their products to woo customers. However, not every kind of LED DRLs tends to enhance the overall look of a car. Thankfully, the ones in the Ford EcoSport Facelift do.

The inverted L-shaped LED DRLs of the Ford EcoSport Facelift go well with the car’s overall front fascia. And they also work as side turn signals. Isn’t that a clean and smart move by Ford India? The new LED DRLs should be able to attract more buyers and give the updated compact SUV a much-needed refresh.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Features

The updated EcoSport is expected to come equipped with a bunch of new features. For instance, the front fascia would receive a redesigned grille and bumper, which can be seen in these spy shots. Apart from that, the alloy wheels would be new as well. The rear end of the car would most likely remain more or less the same.

The Ford EcoSport Facelift would offer the updated Sync 3 infotainment system, a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options, an electric sunroof, and more. In terms of safety, expect the usual bells and whistles, such as ABS, EBD, airbags, rear parking sensors, etc., to be a part of the package.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Engine

No changes are expected in this department. The 1.5L, naturally aspirated, petrol engine churning out 121 bhp and 149 Nm, and the 1.5L diesel motor producing 99 bhp and 215 Nm; that are available with the current EcoSport, would be carried forward into the facelifted model.