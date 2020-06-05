275 PS Ford Endeavour 2.3 petrol launched overseas - IAB Report

The Ford Endeavour (Ford Everest) has received a 2.3-litre petrol engine internationally. The Ford Endeavour 2.3 petrol has been launched in China, where its prices start at CNY 2,85,800 (INR 30,44,902.40).

While most markets get the Ford Endeavour with diesel engines, China gets it with a petrol engine. Previously there was a 2.0-litre EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, and now there’s a bigger, 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine of the Ford Endeavour produces 202 kW (275 PS) of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 455 Nm of maximum torque at 2,500 rpm. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard. A 4WD system is optional.

The 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, for reference, developed 182 kW (247 PS) of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 360 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. It came linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard. A 4WD system was optional in the configurations fitted with this engine.

The third-gen Ford Endeavour is reaching the end of the road now. The next-gen Ford Endeavour is already in the works. It was spied in China earlier this year, suggesting that like the outgoing model, it will be launched in China first worldwide. Prototypes with production body have already been put on road-tests, and the official debut is probably less than a year away now.

The next-gen Ford Endeavour may reach Indian showrooms as early as in the second half of 2021. Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.