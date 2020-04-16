The Ford Endeavour (Ford Everest) is getting a 2.3-litre petrol engine internationally this month. So far, it has been available with only a 2.0-litre petrol engine and various diesel engines.

China is one of the few markets, if not the only one, where the Ford Endeavour is available a petrol engine as well. The mid-size SUV is sold by Ford’s both joint venture companies in the country: Changan Ford Motor Co., Ltd. and Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd. JMC is going to introduce it with a 2.3-litre petrol engine this month.

The images seen in this story are of the Ford Endeavour fitted with the new 2.3-litre petrol engine. Like the existing 2.0-litre petrol engine, it is an EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder unit. However, it will be available with the new 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission instead of the old 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. The former has been co-developed by Ford and GM. In other markets, including India, it offered in the Ford Endeavour with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines.

The 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine produces 182 kW (247.45 PS) and 360 Nm of torque. The 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine develops 202 kW (274.64 PS) and 455 Nm of torque. So, the new petrol engine is considerably more powerful and a way torquier. Whether it will be introduced as a replacement or an option is yet to be known.

In India, the Ford Endeavour is going to remain a diesel-only model. The Toyota Fortuner is the only ladder-frame SUV in its segment to be available with a petrol engine in our market.

