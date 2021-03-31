Ford EcoSport vs Tata Nexon - Real World Diesel Mileage Compared

The sub-compact SUV segment is currently the hottest automobile space in the country. With as many as nine different offerings, it is also the most crowded car segment currently. More manufacturers such as Citroen and Jeep are still yet to join the bandwagon in this segment. However, it is interesting to note that the sub-compact SUV space is increasingly being dominated by petrol-only models. Out of nine offerings, only five are offered with the option of a diesel engine - Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

Of course, if you are looking for a diesel sub-compact SUV, mileage must be one of your priorities. And in that regard, here we have a video showing the mileage comparison of the Ford EcoSport vs Tata Nexon. While petrol engine have come to hugely dominate this space, we still have quite some frugal and potent diesel engines alive in the sub-compact SUV space. Both the Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport are good examples in this regard. But let's take a look at their specifications first.

Ford EcoSport vs Tata Nexon - Specifications

The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 108hp and 260Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT transmission. The Ford EcoSport is also powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder diesel engine. However, the power and torque output on the EcoSport stands at 100hp and 215Nm of torque. Transmission options only include a 5-speed manual gearbox. So the Tata Nexon has the upper hand in terms of specs on paper. Let's see how that translates to a real world mileage test.

Ford EcoSport vs Tata Nexon - Mileage Compared

Both these cars featured here are in their respective diesel-manual guise. The first step was to reset the average mileage reading in the instrument cluster of both the cars to 0. Both the cars then set out for a test run for about 27 km, driving in mixed condition on both the highway and through crowded narrow lanes. Both the cars were subjected to similar conditions and were run at similar speeds. At the end of the test run, the Ford EcoSport returned a mileage of 17.7 kmpl. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon returned a mileage of only 11.2 kmpl. As was mentioned in the video, the Nexon was run in its sport mode.

The claimed ARAI-rated mileage of the Ford EcoSport diesel is 21.7 kmpl. Meanwhile, the ARAI-rated mileage for the manual variant of the Tata Nexon diesel is 21.5 kmpl. Of course, you might have got a better mileage reading out of the Nexon if it was driven in its Eco or City modes. However, it is still the EcoSport that is closer to its ARAI-rated mileage in the real world. The Nexon is also a tad bit more powerful than the EcoSport and that too could explain the lower mileage. Still, the diesel engine on the EcoSport has enough power on tap and is also refined and frugal. It is clearly the winner of this test here.

