Next-Gen Ford EcoSport Visualized Digitally - Yay or Nay?

The current-gen Ford Ecosport has remained relatively unchanged ever since it was introduced in India way back in 2013. What is now the most popular automotive segment in India - the sub-compact SUV segment - was originally kick started by the Ford Ecosport. The Ecosport, to this date, remains the brand's best selling model in India. That said, the little Ford SUV is due a comprehensive update soon and it is expected to arrive in the form of a new generation model.

Internally codenamed as the BX744, the next-gen Ford Ecosport is reportedly already in development. Although there has been no official information about the next-gen Ecosport from Ford yet, digital artists across the world have been trying out their hands in imagining the upcoming SUV. Here we have one such rendering, created by Kleber Silva, which takes its inspiration from the Ford Equator and the Ford Evos, the latter of which was recently unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2021.

The face of the next-gen Ecosport has been completely reimagined with a huge hexagonal grille taking place of pride up front. Like most modern SUVs, the next-gen Ecosport in this rendering can be seen sporting a split LED headlamp setup. There's a pair of J-shaped LED DRLs joined by a chrome strip flanking the grille on either side. The main headlamp cluster is positioned in the bumper below in deep set air dams. The bumper also feature a sleek silver trim garnishing the air dams and a faux silver bash plate down below.

The side profile of the next-gen Ecosport mostly remains unchanged in this rendering, although it can be seen with a new design for the alloy wheels. The rear end of the Ecosport, again, can be seen with a completely new design. The tailgate has been redesigned with new LED tail lights that seem to have come from the Ford Equator. The rear bumper has also been redesigned with new a faux silver bash plate and integrated dual exhaust pipes. Interestingly, the Ecopsort in this rendering does not come with a tail gate-mounted spare wheel, just like the new Ecosport SE.

This rendering hoover does not give us a look inside the cabin of the next-gen Ecosport, although it is safe to assume that the next-gen SUV will have a thoroughly revised interior. Under the hood, the next-gen Ford Ecosport could carry forward its current 1.5L petrol and diesel engines. In other news, Ford recently introduced a price hike of INR 20,000 on the current-gen Ecosport. The Ford EcoSport is available in five trim levels - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, SE, and S - for both the petrol and diesel versions. Prices for the EcoSport currently range between INR 8.19 - 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

