Upcoming Ford EcoSport Facelift Spied in New Orange Colour

The latest spy shot of the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift, that has surfaced on the internet, shows us a new orange colour of the compact SUV. The picture has been taken from behind and, thus, captured the rear portion of the car.

This isn’t the first time that the Ford EcoSport facelift has been caught on camera. Multiple prototypes of the car have been spotted testing in the past. One of the previous spy shots had revealed a blue paint scheme of the upcoming compact SUV. And now, the latest spy picture that has come to light reveals the orange shade.

The new orange colour of the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift looks quite attractive, especially with the new black alloy wheels. Also, the black body cladding all around imparts a bolder and more muscular stance to the vehicle. The full-size spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate, once again, enhancing the masculine appeal of the compact SUV.

The upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift would feature a revised front end. It would have a redesigned front bumper and grille. The showstopper here would be a pair of attractive, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs which would be located near the circular fog lamps. These will also work as side turn signals.

On the inside, the car is expected to offer an updated Sync 3 infotainment system, a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options, an electric sunroof, and more. In terms of safety, expect the usual bells and whistles, such as ABS, EBD, airbags, rear parking sensors, etc., to be a part of the package.

As far as the engine is concerned, the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift would use the same options available in its current model. There’d be a 1.5L, naturally aspirated, petrol engine churning out 121 bhp and 149 Nm, and a 1.5L diesel motor producing 99 bhp and 215 Nm.

