Ford EcoSport Facelift Exterior Features Revealed via New Spy Shots

We are already familiar with some Ford EcoSport facelift exterior features thanks to the previous spy shots. However, there is a couple of new spy pictures that have surfaced online. They reveal all the exterior features of the updated model as the vehicle in the images is wearing no camouflage whatsoever.

We can see in the spy shots that the Ford EcoSport facelift will have a newly designed octagonal front grille that will bring some freshness to the otherwise familiar front fascia of the compact SUV. The grille will be blacked out for a sportier visual appeal, however, it will also have some chrome bits in the middle and chrome boundary to enhance the premium-ness of the vehicle.

Also Read: Tata HBX Micro SUV Launch Likely in Festive Season, Spied Again - VIDEO

Another biggest update at the front of the Ford EcoSport facelift will be the inverted L-shaped LED DRLs located in the bumper beside the fog lamps. They look pretty attractive and should be able to lure in more buyers. Based on the previous spy shots, these LED DRLs will also double up as LED turn signals when needed.

The headlight design on the updated Ford EcoSport is more or less the same, however, expect to see full-LED units in the higher-end variants. The alloy wheels will feature a new design for an overall sportier visual presence of the vehicle. The rear of the EcoSport facelift will be a familiar sight as no major changes will be implemented here.

Also Read: Tata Altroz for Indian Players Who Missed a Medal in Tokyo Olympics

The current model of the Ford EcoSport is already a good-looking car. However, being on sale in the Indian market for so many years, its design has become somewhat outdated. So, to juice things up, Ford decided to bring in a facelift of the compact SUV. Going by the spy shots, the new model does drift away from the current design language, however, it will certainly introduce some new features that would help the model to continue to stay in the competition.