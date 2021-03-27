All Ford Cars In India To Become More Expensive From April 2021

As the financial year is coming to an end, a lot of manufacturers have announced a price hike across their portfolio that includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Nissan. Now, the latest manufacturer to join the bandwagon is Ford. While an increment in prices is fairly common at the end of the financial year, we suspect it is the ever-increasing input costs that has led Ford to hike the prices of all its models. The new prices will be effective from April 1, 2020.

Although the manufacturer hasn't announced the exact extent of the price hike, it will vary from model to model. We believe the price hike could be up to 3% for each model. Ford currently has five models on sale in India - Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and the Endeavor. Just some time ago, Ford already hiked the prices of Aspire, Figo, and Freestyle along with a variant rejig. Here's a detailed look at the current price range of each of these models.

Also Read : Ford Equator Unveiled in China; Bigger Than Endeavour

Model Price Range Figo INR 5.64 lakh to INR 8.19 lakh Aspire INR 7.24 lakh to INR 8.69 lakh Freestyle INR 7.09 lakh to INR 8.84 lakh EcoSport INR 7.99 lakh to INR 11.49 lakh Endeavour INR 29.99 lakh to INR 35.45 lakh

If you have been eyeing any of the Ford vehicles recently, and do not want to pay a higher price from April 2021, you should go ahead and book your Ford vehicle immediately as the carmaker is offering discounts of up to INR 29,000 on all their models. The offers are valid only till the end of March or till stocks last. The benefits include an exchange bonus of up to INR 20,000 and loyal bonus and corporate discounts of INR 5,000 and INR 4,000 respectively.

In more recent news, Ford recently launched a new SE trim of the EcoSport sub-compact SUV. The biggest talking point about this new trim is its rear tail gate design. The SE trim loses out on the EcoSport's distinctive tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and as such, the entire tail gate is different from the standard model. Incidentally, the new Ford Ecosport SE is actually similar to the version that's sold in international markets like Europe and North America.

Ford has also been prepping a new mid-size SUV for the Indian market that will slot in between the EcoSport and the Endeavor in the carmaker's lineup. This new mid-size SUV was being prepped on the same platform as the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500. However, Ford and Mahindra now having called off their JV, the fate of the Ford mid-size SUV is yet to be decided. Expected to launch sometime in 2022, it will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and MG Hector Plus.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.