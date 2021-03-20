Ford Equator Unveiled in China; Bigger Than Endeavour

The sheer size of the Chinese automotive market often makes global carmakers specifically focus on China to come up with country-specific passenger cars. And one such trend in China is that they prefer more space at the rear. In China, global auto giants thus join hands with local manufacturers to form joint ventures for the production and distribution of these vehicles. In fact, the global sales of carmakers are heavily affected by the market scenario in China. In similar fashion, Ford has revealed the new Equator three-row SUV specifically for the Chinese market. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Ford has recently been consolidating its SUV portfolio while also investing heavily in new electric vehicles. As for the Equator, it will be manufactured by the Jiangling-Ford JV in China. The Ford Equator sits above the Endeavor (also known as the Everest in some markets) in the carmaker's global portfolio. Measuring 4,905mm in length, 1,930mm in width, 1,755 mm in height and with a wheelbase of 2,865mm, the Equator is, however, slightly smaller than the Ford Explorer SUV. In china, this three-row SUV will rival the likes of the Jeep Grand Commander.

In terms of design, the Equator does look pretty handsome. The upright pillars and boxy stance does give it a typical SUV-appeal. The face is dominated by a large U-shaped grille that is flanked by a split headlamp setup on either side. Boomerang-shaped LED DRLs sit on the top and a tri-beam LED headlamp has been mounted on the bumper below. There's also generous use of chrome and silver accents all around. The profile is relatively clean with a large glasshouse and chromed window line. The rear end is quite upright. The sleek LED tail lamps connected by an LED bar break the visual mass at the rear.

On the inside, the Ford Equator looks properly upmarket and premium. As per recent trends, it boasts of twin 12.3-inch displays taking position of pride on the dashboard. One of these screens is for the infotainment system and the other is the digital instrument cluster. The dashboard is otherwise beautifully layered with wood inserts and dual-tone leather with quilted stitching. The center console particularly looks very clean. The Ford Equator can also be had in a 6-seater guise with captain seats for the middle row. It also gets a dual-pane sunroof, leather seat upholstery and multi-function steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Ford Equator will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with Ecoboost technology. This engine has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 221hp and 360Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with power being sent to only the front wheels as standard. An all-wheel drive configuration can be had an option. As said before, the Equator is specifically for the Chinese market, and will not make it here to India.

