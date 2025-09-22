For The First Time! You Can Now Buy a Royal Enfield Online On Flipkart

Royal Enfield has taken a fresh step in making its motorcycles more accessible by teaming up with Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms. For the first time, the brand’s entire 350cc lineup will be available for purchase online, giving enthusiasts the convenience of booking their dream bike with just a click.

From September 22, 2025, buyers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai can shop the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the Meteor 350 directly on Flipkart. This move not only makes Royal Enfield’s iconic machines more reachable but also streamlines the buying process with flexible payment options offered through the platform.

While the purchase journey begins online, the delivery and after-sales experience will continue to be handled by authorised Royal Enfield dealers in these cities, ensuring customers still receive the brand’s signature support.

By listing its 350cc range on Flipkart, Royal Enfield is tapping into India’s growing appetite for digital retail, offering enthusiasts a new way to bring home an RE.