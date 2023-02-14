First RAM Electric Pickup Truck Name Confirmed - The RAM 1500 REV

The name of the first RAM electric pickup truck has been confirmed. The manufacturer has announced that it's going to call it the RAM 1500 REV.

The announcement of the all-new Ram 1500 REV as the name of the brand’s first electric pickup truck marks the latest step in Ram’s electrification journey to bring the industry’s best electrified options to market.

Production of the all-new Ram 1500 REV will begin next year. The vehicle will be formally revealed to the public in the coming months.

“At Ram, we started a revolution last year as we invited consumers along on the beginning of our electrification journey, gathering their feedback on exactly what they are looking for in an electric pickup truck,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We look forward to delivering our first EV pickup – the all-new Ram 1500 REV – to those consumers next year. We are confident the Ram 1500 REV will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time.”