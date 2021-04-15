No More Spy Pics; Here's The First Official Image Of 11th-Gen Honda Civic

When Honda previewed the 11-gen Civic in November last year, they were adamant about calling it a 'prototype'. However, its design was nearly production-ready, as were hinted by several spy images that followed. Now, Honda is taking the wraps off the production-spec model. The Japanese carmaker has released the first single image of production-spec 11th-gen Civic ahead of it's official debut on April 28. This sole image will have to suffice until then, when Honda will reveal a full gallery of images along with technical specifications of the all-new Civic.

Honda's first official preview of the 11th-gen Civic comes in it's top-spec Touring trim and as was expected before, it is nearly identical to the prototype version. The only differences are the several blacked-out elements from the prototype that have been swapped for more production-spec design elements. For instance, the glossy black accents on the front bumper and air-intake trim are gone. Instead, the production-spec Civic gets matte black trim on both the upper and lower grille. The blacked-out ORVMs and window surround too have been replaced with body-colored and chrome trim pieces respectively.

The 11th-gen Honda Civic boasts of slimmer, but more rectangular headlamps and a revised grille. The front bumper features a wide central air dam with a honeycomb mesh grille, flanked by fog lamps on either side. The prototype's all-black wheels have made way for a two-tone set while the black trim in the side skirts now comes in the same color as the body. This first preview only gives us a look at the front quarter of the sedan. From spy shots seen before, we know the rear end of the next-gen Civic comes with a more conservative design that's very unlike a Civic. The tail lamps ditch their distinct C-shaped identity and adopt a more conventional design.

Overall, the new Honda Civic sports a striking resemblance with the Accord, with smooth body panels and long shoulder lines that run the length of the car. Although we haven't seen images of the interiors yet, Honda did preview the interior of the 2021 Civic through design sketches previously. The new layout is a giant leap over its predecessor with a minimalist, low and horizontal design theme. It will have air vents that are concealed by a mesh and run along the length of the dash. The dashboard is dominated by a touchscreen infotainment system that is as large as 9-inches, and the instrument cluster will be fully digital as well.

Honda has been very tight lipped about what could be under the hood of the 2021 Civic. However, speculations suggest that it will continue to use a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 174 hp and 220 Nm of torque. Following its world premiere at the end of the month, the 2022 Civic will arrive at dealerships across the world this summer, except for India. Sadly Honda has discontinued the Civic nameplate and it is nit likely to make a comeback. The upcoming sedan will be the first of a slew of launches that Honda is planning for the next-gen Civic. Following the sedan will be the hatchback, then the Si and finally the Type R.

