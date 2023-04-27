First Glimpse of Next-Gen Skoda Superb & Kodiaq

Car enthusiasts, brace yourselves! Škoda Auto has given us a sneak peek of their upcoming fourth-generation Superb flagship model and second-generation Kodiaq SUV. The Czech car manufacturer has released official silhouette images of the new vehicles as part of their "Let's Explore" event. Both models will be among Škoda's highlights this year, with separate world premieres scheduled for autumn 2023.

Aside from their updated exterior design, the new Superb and Kodiaq will come with new features, improved technology, and a completely redesigned interior. Škoda fans can expect modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options for both cars.

Škoda's Superb and Kodiaq have been outstandingly successful models, with the Superb serving as the brand's top hatchback/Combi estate and the Kodiaq as their top SUV. The Superb name was first used in the 1930s for Škoda's range-topping luxury car. Since then, the Superb has collected numerous prestigious awards, with the first-generation model selling almost 137,000 units between 2001 and 2008.

The Kodiaq, launched in 2016, has already sold more than 740,000 units and introduced Škoda's crystalline design language to the SUV segment. Škoda fans can expect the new Superb and Kodiaq to continue the success of their predecessors, with each model offering increased space, better fuel efficiency, and innovative assistance systems for enhanced safety.