Ferrari 296 Speciale A Previewed in India During Rajasthan Tour

Select Cars, the official Ferrari importer inNew Delhi, has hosted an exclusive private preview of the Ferrari 296 Speciale A for select Ferraristi in India. The unveiling took place during the Ferrari Tour of Rajasthan, an invite-only experience curated for Prancing Horse owners.

The 296 Speciale A is a mid-rear-engined plug-in hybrid spider and forms part of Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive lineage of special open-top models, alongside the Scuderia Spider 16M, 458 Speciale A and 488 Pista Spider. Designed to raise the bar for top-down performance, it blends extreme capability with the added drama of open-air driving.

Based on the 296 GTS, the Speciale A adds a retractable hardtop while sharpening key attributes such as agility, responsiveness and high-speed stability. Ferrari says the car delivers heightened predictability and intuitive handling, making it one of the most engaging spiders the brand has ever produced. The focus is squarely on delivering an uncompromised driving experience for enthusiasts who demand the very best from a limited-production Ferrari.

The India preview also marked Select Cars’ 10-year anniversary, celebrated through a five-day drive across Rajasthan’s royal landscapes. The tour brought together Ferrari owners for a curated journey that combined performance driving with the region’s rich heritage.

Adding to the occasion, guests were also given the opportunity to experience the Ferrari 12Cilindri and the 296 GTB through test drives during the tour. The Ferrari 296 Speciale A is expected to be launched in India soon, following this special preview.