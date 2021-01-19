FCA and Groupe PSA Complete Merger To Become Stellantis

Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) and Groupe PSA first announced a merger in October 2019 and now, the two automobile conglomerates have completed their merger to become Stellantis. The word Stellantis has been derived from the Latin word Stello, meaning to brighten with stars. What this merger essentially means is that there will be a lot of components sharing between Groupe PSA and FCA to achieve cost effectiveness.

With the completion of this merger, Stellantis is now one of the biggest automobile conglomerates in the world, with as many as 15 different brands under its umbrella. So from FCA's side, Stellantis now includes the following brands - Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. As for Groupe PSA, they bring in the following brands - Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall.

Going ahead, FCA and Groupe PSA will be sharing a lot of platforms and architecture across the various brands which will bring in economies of scale. Both the parties will also be sharing several powertrain options across various models, as we have seen with many other automobile conglomerates. Inevitably, brands from both the groups could also be sharing a lot of tech and software.

As for this merger's effect back home, nothing has been announced as of yet. In India, we have Jeep from FCA and Group PSA's Citroen will soon be making its debut in India as well. Jeep has quite a few new products coming up for India which includes the likes of a Compass based 7-seater SUV, locally assembled versions of the Wrangler and next-gen Grand Cherokee. The launch of the standard Compass facelift is also just round the corner.

As for Groupe PSA, they will be marking their debut in India with the Citroen C5 Aircross, a mid-size SUV that will make its way into the country as a CBU. Following that, Citroen will have a locally made sub-compact SUV as its first mass market product in India, followed by a few more locally-made offerings.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep and Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news.