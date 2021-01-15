Aston Martin DBX Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 3.82 Crore

There's something really unapologetically irresistible about super SUVs, particularly for India, given our road conditions. They bring usable performance to the table and surprisingly practical too. The newest super SUV to now reach our shores is the new Aston Martin DBX that has been launched in the country for a price of INR 3.82 crore, ex-showroom. The Aston Martin DBX globally debuted back in November 2019 and the is the British marque's first SUV in its 108 years of illustrious history. The DBX still has a thorough supercar pedigree but as SUVs are , it is practical too.

The new Aston Martin DBX is based on a brand new bespoke platform that is shared with no other model. Under the hood, the DBX is powered by a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 550hp of power and 700Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The DBX can sprint from o-100 kph in just 4.5 seconds and tops out at 291 kph. The DBX is quite a behemoth, weighing in at 2,245 kg and measuring 5,093mm in length. It thus features a lot of tech wizardry under its skin to truly give it a sportscar pedigree.

The Aston Martin DBX rides on electronic adaptive dampers with triple chamber air springs. It even features an Anti Roll Control System (eARC) that runs on a 48V system to keep it grounded when going fast through corners. It features adaptive air suspension which can lift the SUV by 45mm from its normal 190mm ground clearance to 235mm. The DBX has a water wading depth of up to 500mm and it is actually quite a capable off-roader, more than you'd ever imagine an Aston Martin could be. This super SUV has five drove modes including two that are meant for off-road scenarios - Standard GT, Sport, Sport+, Terrain and Terrain+.

Although this is Aston's first take on an SUV, it is still quintessentially Aston in more ways than one. The face features a DB11-ish front grille. The LED headlamps and the LED DRLs neatly integrated around the air vents on the front bumper give it a lot of character. The profile looks very clean with contoured surfacing but the 22-inch alloy wheels surely stand out. The rear end is perhaps the most distinct profile of the DBX with its ducktail-style boot lid, split roof spoiler, dual-exhaust tips, Vantage-style LED tail lamps and a sharply raked roof line.

On the inside, the DBX has more familiar Aston Martin interiors where a lot has been borrowed from Mercedes-Benz cars. The 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen is from Mercedes. The DBX also comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, Alcantara upholstery, 360-degree camera, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, tri-zone climate control as well as 64 colour ambient lighting. The Aston Martin DBX however wouldn't be the most accessible of SUVs in India as only 11 units have been allotted for 2021. The DBX rivals the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and the Audi RS Q8.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Aston Martin updates and other four-wheeler news.