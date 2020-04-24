Exclusive: Nexzu Mobility to launch an electric motorcycle in India

Nexzu Mobility currently sells electric cycles and electric scooters in India. IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that the aspiring mobility solution brand now plans to launch an electric motorcycle in the country.

The electric two-wheeler market in India has grown tremendously over the last few years. Today, there are numerous brands in this constantly evolving market. Nexzu Mobility, which was previously known as Avan Motors, is one of the sprouting EV brands with 70 dealerships in the country.

Nexzu Mobility currently has the Rompus, Roadlark and AELLO e-hybrid electric cycles that are manufactured with 80% localisation. It also manufactures the Dextro and Dextro+ electric scooters, but these models have just over 30% localisation. Now, the company is working on an electric motorcycle. However, at the moment, it is hard to estimate the launch timeline. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the pace of the development.

Speaking to IndianAutosBlog.com recently, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Nexzu Mobility, said, “We are already working on this project but can’t be very sure by what time we will be there with our motorcycle product. There will be good products include electric scooters and motorcycles, everything. Looking at this coronavirus crisis also, it is very difficult to mention any timeline for this.”

Nexzu Mobility’s manufacturing facility in Pune currently produces around 2,000 units of electric cycles and electric scooters per month. If needed, the company can increase its production capacity by up to 3 times.

“We are having a capacity of around 2,000 scooters per month. We can produce similar cycles. As and when it is required we have the flexibility of expanding. It can be scaled up to double capacity or three times capacity. Right now there is one single line but we have space so we can put one line or two more lines,” Tiwari said.

Apart from electric motorcycles, Nexzu Mobility could also launch an electric moped and an electric 3-wheeler in the future depending on the market demand and requirements. Currently, it is looking to expand its reach in the rural markets, too.

For more such two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.