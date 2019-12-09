Exclusive: Lexus LC Indian launch postponed to Q1 2020

In August, IAB broke out the news of the Lexus LC's pre-bookings commencement in India. Back then, the launch was scheduled to take place in Q4 2019. Now, dealership sources have informed IAB that the Lexus has postponed the LC's Indian launch to Q1 2020.

Lexus has already started promoting the LC in India. In October, as seen in the video above, the company had showcased it at the GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in the country. The Japanese grand tourer has been showcased to prospects as well.

For the uninitiated, the Lexus LC is the production version of the Lexus LF-LC concept from NAIAS 2012. Introduced at NAIAS 2016, it sits on the new GA-L platform which underpins even the Lexus LS now. The international-spec LC is offered in two variants, LC 500 (petrol) and LC 500h (petrol-electric hybrid). Like all the Lexus models sold in India except the mammoth LX, this one, too, will be hybrid-only. In other words, we're getting only the LC 500h.

The Lexus LC 500h uses the 8GR-FXS 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine which churns out 299 PS of maximum power and 356 Nm of peak torque. This engine works in tandem with the 2NM electric motor which is good enough to push out 180 PS and 300 Nm of torque. The combined maximum power of the hybrid system is 359 PS. The powertrain comes mated to a Multistage hybrid transmission, a combination of a 4-speed AT with an eCVT claimed to offer the responsiveness of a 10-speed AT, which sends power to the rear axle. The Lexus LC 500h is capable of reaching 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, and its top speed is electronically restricted to 250 km/h.

In terms of dimensions, the Lexus LC 500h measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,345 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 2,870 mm, while its ground clearance is 140 mm. Key features include triple LED headlamps, 21-inch wheels, L-shaped, multi-layered LED tail lamps a 10.3-inch infotainment system display, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, Lexus LFA-inspired 8-inch driver information display, a colour head-up display and 915-watt, 13-speaker Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound audio system.

The Lexus LC's price in India will likely fall in the range of INR 2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the likes of Maserati GranTurismo and the BMW M8 Coupe, though the latter isn't a direct rival to the Lexus LC.