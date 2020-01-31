Lexus ES entry-price slashed by a whopping INR 8 lakh

31/01/2020
The Lexus ES has become a lot more affordable in India now, thanks to a new, INR 8 lakh lower entry-price of INR 51.90 lakh*.

Locally Assembled Lexus Es
The Lexus ES is now assembled in India. Moreover, it is offered in a new Exquisite trim as well.

As before, the Lexus ES is sold in India in only the ES 300h variant. However, while previously it was offered in only the Luxury trim, now it is offered in a cheaper Exquisite trim as well.

The Luxury trim was priced at INR 59.95 lakh* previously, when the car was imported as a CBU. Now that the car is locally assembled, its price has reduced by INR 3.00 lakh to INR 56.95 lakh*. The Exquisite trim is priced at INR 51.90 lakh*.

ES 300h Exquisite

The Exquisite trim comes with exterior features like Bi-Beam LED headlamps with headlamp cleaner and auto headlamp levelling device, LED rear combination lamps, rear fog lamps and moon roof.

Interior highlights include semi-aniline leather seat upholstery, 14-way adjustable and sliding driver seat, ventilation for front seats, seat heater (driver, passenger, rear) along with blower (driver and passenger), power reclining rear seats, 7-inch colour MID and three-zone automatic climate control system.

The infotainment system of the Exquisite trim, just like that of the Luxury Ultra trim, comes with a 12.3-inch non-touch display and offers navigation. However, unlike the unit of the higher-end trim, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for the audio system, it’s Lexus’ own 10-speaker audio unit.

On the safety front, 10 airbags, VSC, HSA, TPMS and anti-theft system with siren, intrusion sensor and tilt sensor are standard.

ES 300h Ultra Luxury

The Ultra Luxury trim can be recognised from the outside with its 3-Eye headlamps, which are also Bi-Beam LED units with headlamp cleaner and auto headlamp levelling device. The list of its exterior features includes power-operated boot lid with kick sensor as well.

On the inside, the Ultra Luxury trim additionally offers smartphone wireless charger and a colour HUD. Sadly, its infotainment system hasn’t been updated to offer smartphone connectivity, which likely means that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support is still not included. The higher-end trim does offer a better audio system, though. It's a 17-speaker system sourced from Mark Levinson and it comes with a DVD player.

ES 300h - Specifications

The ES 300h measures 4,975 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,445 mm in height. It has a 2,870 mm wheelbase. Its hybrid system combines a 2.5L petrol engine (178 PS/221 Nm) with an electric motor (120 PS/202 Nm) that gets its energy from a 244.8V Nickel-Metal Hydride battery consisting of 204 cells. The hybrid system offers a maximum power of 218 PS. The fuel economy rating of this luxury sedan is 22.58 km/l. A 0-100 sprint takes 8.5 seconds, while the top speed is 180 km/h.

*Ex-showroom

Lexus ES - Image Gallery

