Lexus ES entry-price slashed by a whopping INR 8 lakh

The Lexus ES has become a lot more affordable in India now, thanks to a new, INR 8 lakh lower entry-price of INR 51.90 lakh*.

As before, the Lexus ES is sold in India in only the ES 300h variant. However, while previously it was offered in only the Luxury trim, now it is offered in a cheaper Exquisite trim as well.

The Luxury trim was priced at INR 59.95 lakh* previously, when the car was imported as a CBU. Now that the car is locally assembled, its price has reduced by INR 3.00 lakh to INR 56.95 lakh*. The Exquisite trim is priced at INR 51.90 lakh*.

ES 300h Exquisite

The Exquisite trim comes with exterior features like Bi-Beam LED headlamps with headlamp cleaner and auto headlamp levelling device, LED rear combination lamps, rear fog lamps and moon roof.

Interior highlights include semi-aniline leather seat upholstery, 14-way adjustable and sliding driver seat, ventilation for front seats, seat heater (driver, passenger, rear) along with blower (driver and passenger), power reclining rear seats, 7-inch colour MID and three-zone automatic climate control system.

The infotainment system of the Exquisite trim, just like that of the Luxury Ultra trim, comes with a 12.3-inch non-touch display and offers navigation. However, unlike the unit of the higher-end trim, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for the audio system, it’s Lexus’ own 10-speaker audio unit.

On the safety front, 10 airbags, VSC, HSA, TPMS and anti-theft system with siren, intrusion sensor and tilt sensor are standard.

ES 300h Ultra Luxury

The Ultra Luxury trim can be recognised from the outside with its 3-Eye headlamps, which are also Bi-Beam LED units with headlamp cleaner and auto headlamp levelling device. The list of its exterior features includes power-operated boot lid with kick sensor as well.

On the inside, the Ultra Luxury trim additionally offers smartphone wireless charger and a colour HUD. Sadly, its infotainment system hasn’t been updated to offer smartphone connectivity, which likely means that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support is still not included. The higher-end trim does offer a better audio system, though. It's a 17-speaker system sourced from Mark Levinson and it comes with a DVD player.

ES 300h - Specifications

The ES 300h measures 4,975 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,445 mm in height. It has a 2,870 mm wheelbase. Its hybrid system combines a 2.5L petrol engine (178 PS/221 Nm) with an electric motor (120 PS/202 Nm) that gets its energy from a 244.8V Nickel-Metal Hydride battery consisting of 204 cells. The hybrid system offers a maximum power of 218 PS. The fuel economy rating of this luxury sedan is 22.58 km/l. A 0-100 sprint takes 8.5 seconds, while the top speed is 180 km/h.

*Ex-showroom