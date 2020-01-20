Exclusive: 2019 Honda CBR650R sold out in India, bookings on hold

Update (20 January 2020): IAB has learnt that the dealerships will re-open the bookings from April 2020, and the motorcycle will be available with a BS-VI compliant engine.

20 October 2019

IAB has learnt that the 2019 Honda CBR650R is sold out in India, and the bookings for the motorcycle are on hold. The middleweight motorcycle was sold in BS-IV avatar. The next time the middleweight motorcycle becomes available here, it will likely be in upgraded, BS-VI version.

Launched at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 7.70 lakh* in April this year, the Honda CBR650R was imported to our market via the CKD route. The middleweight motorcycle was available in two colour options – Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. The deliveries of the CBR650R started in May 2019.

The motorcycle was unveiled to the world at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The CBR650R replaces the CBR650F, and it packs several significant changes over its predecessor. The CBR1000RR Fireblade inspired styling details brought an aggressive look to the middleweight motorcycle. The hardware, too, received massive changes and the feature list on the CBR650R include full LED lighting, digital LCD instrument cluster, 41 mm Showa inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock.

Revised ergonomics accompanied updated styling and hardware, and the CBR650R received forward set handlebar and rearward set footpegs than the CBR650F for even aggressive riding position.

The engine underwent upgrade too. The CBR650R packs 5% more power than its predecessor. The 649 cc inline four-cylinder, 16-valve, DOHC motor pumps out a peak power output of 95 hp at 12,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 64 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist/slipper clutch as standard.

Anchoring department comprises 310 mm dual hydraulic disc with 4 piston callipers and sintered metal pads at the front, while the rear-end uses a 240 mm single hydraulic disc with single-piston calliper and resin mould pads. Safety package includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and dual-channel ABS as standard.

In more updates, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India aim to grab a piece of the growing middleweight segment of our market with the launch of new products. It targets the Royal Enfield dominated 350-500 cc space with new, mid-size motorcycles that would be locally produced.

