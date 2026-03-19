Ducati’s First MX Bike Lands in India at ₹17.23 Lakh

Ducati India has finally stepped into the dirt game with the launch of the Ducati Desmo450 MX—and it’s not holding back. Priced at ₹17.23 lakh (ex-showroom), this marks Ducati’s first-ever motocross bike in India, developed straight from the brutal world of the MXGP World Championship.

At the heart of the Desmo450 MX lies a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine featuring Ducati’s iconic Desmodromic valve system—a rarity in the motocross world. The result? Strong low-end punch, a meaty mid-range, and a screaming top-end that begs to be pushed harder on every lap.

But this isn’t just about raw power. Ducati has packed in serious tech, including a unique traction control system that precisely measures rear wheel slip and only вмешes when needed—keeping things fast without killing the fun. It’s a proper rider’s machine, whether you're chasing lap times or just kicking up dirt on the weekends.

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The bike also features a lightweight aluminium frame designed for improved rigidity and agility, making it easier to flick around tight sections and stay planted over rough terrain.

Bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin by the end of March 2026. Availability will be limited to select dealerships including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

For enthusiasts, this is a big moment—Ducati bringing its race-bred DNA off the tarmac and into the mud. And honestly, it’s about time.