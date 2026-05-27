Volvo EV Customers Can Now Use 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in Europe

Volvo is set to significantly boost charging convenience for its EV customers, announcing access to Tesla’s Supercharger network across Europe starting in Q4 2026.

This move will open up more than 20,000 Supercharger stations spanning 29 European countries, dramatically expanding fast-charging availability for Volvo drivers. Key markets include Germany, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, and Spain — regions where Tesla’s infrastructure is already well established.

Eligible models will include Volvo’s latest electric lineup such as the EX30, EX40, EC40, EX60, EX90, and ES90. Access to the Supercharger network will be seamlessly integrated through the Volvo Cars app, keeping the user experience clean and familiar.

The Swedish automaker isn’t stopping there. It also plans to transition select models in Japan and South Korea to the North American Charging System (NACS) by 2029, aligning with Tesla’s widely adopted charging standard and future-proofing its EV ecosystem in key global markets.

This expansion builds on Volvo’s existing charging footprint, particularly in North America where its app already connects users to over 120,000 charging points, including Tesla Superchargers. In Europe alone, Volvo drivers currently have access to more than 1.2 million public charging points.