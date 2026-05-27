Bosch and Mitsubishi Launch Fast-Swap EV Truck Hub in China

Bosch has taken a major step in electrifying heavy-duty transport, with its joint venture Bosch MC Battery Service Innovations securing its first customer in China. Partnering with Mitsubishi Corporation, the venture has rolled out a new energy service hub in Chizhou, operated by Shanghai Lingzhou Technology.

The facility introduces a ‘Battery as a Service’ model tailored for electric truck fleets. In simple terms, it allows trucks to either swap depleted batteries or recharge them within minutes — a game-changer for commercial operations where downtime directly impacts profitability. The hub is already capable of handling over 100 electric trucks per day.

Behind the scenes, an AI-driven charging system and integrated inspection tech manage the entire process, ensuring both speed and safety. Bosch’s ‘Battery in the Cloud’ software plays a crucial role here, constantly monitoring battery health, predicting degradation, and optimising charging strategies for fleet operators.

This data-first approach not only helps maximise battery life but also improves overall fleet efficiency and cost of ownership — a key concern for logistics companies transitioning to electric mobility.

Bosch highlights that nearly 30% of heavy-duty trucks sold in China in 2025 were New Energy Vehicles, underlining the rapid shift in the segment. Looking ahead, the company expects over half of all new truck sales by 2030 to be fully electric.

Beyond operations, the collected data is also being channelled into aftermarket services such as connected insurance and predictive maintenance, with Mitsubishi playing a key role in market integration and service expansion.