Lancia Gamma Breaks Cover as Hybrid & EV Fastback

Lancia has revealed the first look at its all-new Gamma, a sleek crossover fastback that signals the brand’s next chapter under Stellantis. Built on the STLA Medium platform, the Gamma will be offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains for Europe.

Measuring 4.67 metres in length, the Gamma sits firmly in the premium mid-size space, blending coupe-like styling with crossover practicality. Under the hood, Lancia is offering a 145 hp hybrid variant capable of delivering a claimed range of over 1,000 km.

The EV lineup is where things get interesting. Buyers will get three options: a 230 hp version with over 540 km range, a more efficient 245 hp variant pushing past 740 km, and a range-topping 375 hp all-wheel-drive model with up to 675 km on a single charge.

The Gamma has been designed, engineered and developed entirely in Italy, and will roll out of Stellantis’ Melfi plant — one of the group’s most advanced production facilities. Lancia says the model reinterprets its core values of Italian elegance, innovation and efficiency, positioning it as the most advanced car in its current portfolio.

With prototypes already undergoing road testing, the Gamma is now entering its final development phase. Order books are set to open after the summer, with more details expected in the coming months.